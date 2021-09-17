Britney Spears Takes Break From Social Media To Celebrate Engagement

Just a few days after being engaged, Britney Spears decided to take a social media break to bask in the joy.

Shortly after people noticed she was missing from Instagram, Britney took to Twitter and stated everything was fine. Britney also stated that she was taking a break from social media to celebrate her engagement.

Britney took to Twitter and wrote, “Don’t worry folks…just taking a little break fro social media to celebrate my engagement!!!” She continued, “I’ll be back.”

Many people were happy for Britney, including Octavia Spencer, who congratulated the soon-to-be newlyweds with a joke. Octavia wrote on the social media platform, “Make him sign a prenup.” Sam responded with the “100” emoji.

Days after, Octavia issued an apology on the social media platform. She stated, ““Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she wrote. “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologia and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

As you know, Britney is engaged to Sam Asghari. Her lawyered reportedly said in a statement that “it was her decision to step away from the social media platform.”

