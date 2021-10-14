Britney Spears Subtly Called Out “Cry Me A River”

Back in 2011, Britney opened up to Rolling Stone about how the video hurt her at the time, saying, “[Justin] called me up and behind it was, ‘And by the way, you’re in a video that’s coming out. Don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal.’ So the record label called and said, ‘If you want to change this, you can.’ I had the power to say no to the video. But I didn’t, because I thought, ‘Hey, it’s your video.’ I hadn’t seen it.”



Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

