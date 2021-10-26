Britney Spears Slave 4 U Dance – Watch – Hollywood Life

Heather Morris reenacted her iconic ‘Slave 4 U’ dance scene from Glee in a new video & it is seriously amazing.

After 11 years, Heather Morris has still got it. The 34-year-old Glee star took to social media to dress like Britney Spears and dance to her song, “Slave 4 U” which she first reenacted on the hit show over a decade ago. In the video, Heather, who played Brittany, looked amazing in a white button-down shirt that she tied in a knot to be super cropped.

She styled the short-sleeve blouse with a high-waisted, tight plaid mini skirt, knee-high black socks, and a pair of white sneakers. She tied her blonde hair into two straight pigtails and started to dance sexily for the camera.

While the outfit she wore for her recent video was much different than the one she wore in the show, it was still sexy. Back when she performed on the show, she rocked a similar costume to Britney’s from the music video – a green bandeau top, super tiny blue sequin shorts, and a massive yellow snake draped around her shoulders.

Heather posted the video with the caption, “To all the wonderful people out there who supported my latest and greatest project THE BYSTANDERS PODCAST, starring Jane Lynch, Oscar Nunez, Kristin Chenowith, Michael Hitchock, Ki Hong Lee and so many more, a gigantic (and belated) THANK YOU is in order!”

She continued, “I obviously don’t own anything resembling what I wore on that iconic day I shot the Britney/Brittany episode, so I borrowed some wardrobe from my sons closet in homage to the video that started it all ‘Hit Me Baby.’ Keep listening and I love you all (and I love Britney). May we wish her the best and brightest future doing whatever the f**k she wants to do (oh and stop bugging her about a tour, unless that’s exactly what she wants to do and if that’s the case it gets to be her choice).”