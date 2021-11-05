Britney Spears Shares Rare Video With Both Of Her Sons

“I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted.”
The pop star shares two children, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, with her ex husband Kevin Federline. We rarely see photos or videos of the boys online, since, as Britney explained in a tributary post celebrating their birthdays this past September, each values his privacy.
So it was a nice surprise when Sean Preston and Jayden James appeared on their mom’s Instagram page last night. In a compilation of clips spanning roughly two minutes, Britney gave her followers a glimpse into their immersive family outing in LA.
“My children and I went to to the amazing @vangoghla…it was so freaking cool,” Britney captioned the video, adding, “I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited 🙊 !!!”
“I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth,” her caption continued, before referencing a cool scene at the video’s conclusion that showed Britney and a pal improvising dance moves while mood music played in the background.
“Don’t worry it was VIP so nobody else was there,” Britney clarified. “We got to really play!!!”
The singer thanked folks at the Van Gogh exhibit for facilitating her private visit, and the art space reciprocated the sentiment in her post’s comments section.
Britney’s outing with Sean Preston and Jayden James took place amid ongoing efforts to end her 13-year conservatorship and a widely publicized push to hold other members of her family accountable for their roles in maintaining it.
