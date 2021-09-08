Britney Spears Shares Iggy Azalea Instagram Post

“It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”
For context, Iggy and Britney collaborated on the 2015 song “Pretty Girls.” Amidst the song not performing as well as expected, Iggy tweeted at the time, “It’s difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc.” Long story short, the media played this up as a perceived feud — and Iggy received backlash.
Then, three months ago, Iggy was accused of staying silent on Britney’s conservatorship — when she reminded people that she had previously been vocal about the restrictions Britney’s team put on her.
Iggy also confirmed that she’d reached out to Britney privately:
Yesterday, Britney shared a pic of the two performing their collab “Pretty Girls” at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, writing, “It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”
“I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words.”
“Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS,” she added.
Iggy then responded in the comments, writing, “I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the Barbies you gave me).”
“Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible.”
Britney’s Instagram post came amidst news that her father had filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years.
You can read more about the updates to Britney’s conservatorship here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!