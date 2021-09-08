Britney Spears Shares Iggy Azalea Instagram Post

“It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

For context, Iggy and Britney collaborated on the 2015 song “Pretty Girls.” Amidst the song not performing as well as expected, Iggy tweeted at the time, “It’s difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc.” Long story short, the media played this up as a perceived feud — and Iggy received backlash.


Light Brigade / GC Images / Getty Images

Then, three months ago, Iggy was accused of staying silent on Britney’s conservatorship — when she reminded people that she had previously been vocal about the restrictions Britney’s team put on her.

@ItJstn Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater 🤷‍♀️


Twitter: @IGGYAZALEA

In 2016, Iggy gave an interview where she explained how Britney’s team searched her home before they were allowed to work together.

Iggy also confirmed that she’d reached out to Britney privately:

@Brianarrrr @cityboifromNY @spearscutie @ItJstn Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful.
Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world.
If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her.
Other than that – I’m good.


Twitter: @IGGYAZALEA

Yesterday, Britney shared a pic of the two performing their collab “Pretty Girls” at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, writing, “It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her.”

“I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words.”


Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Iggy gave birth to her son, Onyx, last year. 

“Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS,” she added.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Iggy then responded in the comments, writing, “I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the Barbies you gave me).”


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

“Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible.”


Denise Truscello / Getty Images

Britney’s Instagram post came amidst news that her father had filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

You can read more about the updates to Britney’s conservatorship here.

