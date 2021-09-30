Britney Spears Shaded Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram After Jamie Spears’ Suspension From Conservatorship

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” Spears said during the hearing. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. … I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”
“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform,” Jamie Lynn said in the stories. “But I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I’ll support her long after.”
“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Spears wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”