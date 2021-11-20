Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari ‘Stole’ The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears is showing her love for her fiancé Sam Asghari, saying how the actor was the real star of the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere with his fashionable Versace look.

House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto have been lighting up the red carpet for the premiere of their film, but, according to Britney Spears, her hubby-to-be Sam Asghari is the real star. “Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci 😍🏠🤩 !!!!” she exclaimed in the caption of an Instagram photo of her beau. “Sorry to the cast but my baby is 🔥 … I’m the photographer of this pic 😜🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!!”

The black-and-white photo taken by Brit showed Sam in a hot tub on the balcony of a building, shirtless and smiling with his love. Buildings could be seen in the background of the luxury suite as the two enjoyed a sweet moment together.

Sam, an actor himself, attended the House of Gucci Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 18 in a Versace look which featured a tailored black suit, black dress shoes, and a button-down signature Versace-style shirt, with blue and green colors and gold designs. “I’m not glamorous, but… zoom in!” Sam exclaimed on the red carpet when speaking with Variety. “She’s been so, so kind,” he said of Donatella Versace fitting him for the event. “Britney loves her, my fiancée. She’s so kind to her every time she sees her, so I had to rock her.”

Donatella is notably designing Britney’s wedding dress for she and Sam’s upcoming wedding. Speaking of the wedding, the Black Monday actor discussed he and Britney’s future plans now that she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. “I’m just living my life and we’re going to have such an amazing future together,” he said. “I just can’t wait for all of that to happen.”