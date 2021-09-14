Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari Engagement Is Overdue

“That beautiful f*cking man in that picture is MINE!”


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

She just announced the news yesterday, but Britney’s already sharing more details about the engagement in a recent Instagram post.

“Words can’t even say how shocked I am 💍 …,” she wrote, “geez although the asshole was way overdue 😜 !!!!”

“It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful fucking man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!!”

“I’m so blessed it’s insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

If you’re surprised at Spears calling Asghari an “asshole,” don’t fret — judging from an IG post from a few weeks ago, it’s just a sign of affection.

How cute. Congrats again to the happy couple!

