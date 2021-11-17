Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Preparing Prenup After Conservatorship – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘both know’ a prenup ‘is absolutely needed’ and ‘are ready to tackle’ it ‘together’ less than a week after a judge ended her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, and Sam Asghari, 27, are getting ready to exchange vows and have started putting the pre-plans into action, including preparing a prenuptial agreement. The singer and model announced their engagement in Sept. and are looking forward now that Britney’s conservatorship ended.

“Britney and Sam were holding off on doing their prenup until after she was out of the conservatorship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both know that it is absolutely needed, but neither of them wanted her father or previous handlers to have any part in this prenup. At all.”

The end of Britney’s conservatorship gives her have freedom over her own finances and decisions so there’s no better time to get ready for her marital bliss, and the insider insists that they will make their prenup fair, especially when it comes to the pop star’s money. “It is a given that Britney gets what she came into this with,” the insider further shared. “Sam does not want to take her money. He works for his own and always has. He is in this because he is in love with her and at the end of the day, he wants nothing more than to see her happy.”

“Now that she has her freedom and ability to make these choices for herself, they are ready to tackle this together,” the source added.

Shortly after Britney and Sam got engaged she shared an exciting message on social media and showed off her gorgeous ring. “I can’t f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she exclaimed in her message.

The soon-to-be husband and wife first met on the set of the music video for her song “Slumber Party,” which he appeared in, in 2016. They then went public with their romance just three months later in Jan. 2017. When talking about their first meeting, Sam told Men’s Health that he was excited. “I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” he shared with the outlet.