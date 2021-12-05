Britney Spears & Sam Asghari On Yacht In Mexico: Photos – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari soaked up the sun in Mexico as they celebrated her birthday with a lavish vacation!

Britney Spears is celebrating her 40th birthday in style! The “Breathe On Me” singer was seen on a yacht with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Friday, Dec. 3 — one day after her actual birthday. The blonde kept her lengthy locks back into a slick, high ponytail as she stood at the front of the boat, rocking a pair of aviator sunglasses. She appeared to be wearing a bright yellow swimsuit with a green shirt overtop in the snaps published by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Sam was proudly by her side as he soaked up the views while holding his iPhone, seemingly taking a selfie or filming the gorgeous views! In other photos, Sam and Britney lounged on cozy white pool chairs as they soaked up the sun. At one point, the Asghari Fitness founder appeared to take a phone call while lying down as Brit adjusted the large beach towels. The two also had full service in the VIP area, with a server taking their orders as they sunbathed!

When Britney got up for a walk, she revealed a bright red bikini peaking out from underneath a towel which was draped around her shoulders and body. Other photos reveal large, silver balloons reading ‘Happy Birthday Britney’ inside their beachfront hotel room — the same ones the Louisiana native posted in a short video to her Instagram account.

The trip is just what Britney seems to have needed as she approaches the one month anniversary of her 13 year long conservatorship being terminated! “>Britney is going to have the best birthday ever and she’s been talking about this day for months as she knew that she would possibly be a free woman today,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of the getaway.

“The past decade has been hell for her and she has gone through so much. [Her boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] is a godsend for Britney and everyone who loves her loves him, including her sons. Britney deserves this vacation more than anyone and she is going to share it with her fans for sure,” they added. “She has not been allowed to leave the United States since the conservatorship started and cannot wait to experience something totally different as she turns 40.”

Sam and Britney, who got engaged back in September, seem to be having a blast on the vacation! The model, who met the popstar on the set of “Slumber Party,” hilariously twerked in their hotel room after stuffing his derriére region. “I think I need a doctor,” he joked, adding he had been bitten by “a bug in the a–.” Britney did what anyone would do in the situation: rap “Baby Got Back” in a British accent!