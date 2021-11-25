Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Kiss Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day

It’s the best Thanksgiving ever for Britney Spears! Ahead of the first major holiday since her conservatorship ended, Britney shared a kiss with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears didn’t write much in the caption of the clip she posted to Instagram on Nov. 24. The 39-year-old pop icon added three lips emoji, but that was enough. After all, the clip showed Britney laying a quick kiss on her soon-to-be husband, Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam, 27, stood in front of their Christmas tree, flashed a smile before turning to give each other a sweet peck on the lips. Clearly, Sam wanted more because he wrote, “That’s a quick kiss [kiss emoji]” in the comments.

For fans, this was a grand celebration. It’s Britney’s first Thanksgiving since the end of her conservatorship. “Wishing you nothing but love, Britney,” said one fan. “She looks so much healthier,” added another. “You’re glowing!!!” said one fan, and the rest of the comment section was overflowing with love. “You look beautiful and fresh brit! Love you so much.” “I haven’t seen her this happy since 2003. Her eyes have the same youth she had when she was in her 20s.” “I felt the passion with that one.” “You look amazing, guys. Take care of each other!”

Britney showed that she was ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas on Nov. 23. While wearing the leopard-print bodysuit in her makeshift “kiss-cam” video, Britney danced in front of her Christmas tree, showing off her moves to Justin Bieber‘s holiday song, “Mistletoe.” Britney said she gets “silly this time of year” and can’t help but feel the spirit of the season.

It’s not just the first post-conservatorship Thanksgiving for Britney. It’s also the first major holiday since Sam got down on one knee. Britney’s longtime boyfriend popped the question in early September, and the two revealed the news on Instagram. “I can’t f-cking believe it!” she captioned the video that showed off her giant ring. Sam’s rep told HollywoodLife that the couple “made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

2021 will go down as a banner year for Britney. Her 13-year conservative came to an end on Nov. 12 after a judge ruled that it was “terminated.” Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, spoke to reporters after the ruling was handed down. “Judge [Brenda J.] Penny decided to agree with Britney Spears, and as of today, effectively immediately — the conservatorship has been terminated as both her person and estate.” Earlier in September, Britney filed a request to end the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, 68, also formally filed papers to “immediately terminate” the arrangement. Jamie also stepped down as conservator of the estate in August, which pretty much cleared the way for the conservatorship’s end. Now, Britney can enjoy her turkey and potatoes in pure freedom.