Britney Spears Said She Wanted To End Her Conservatorship In 2009 In New Netflix Documentary Trailer

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she added. “I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added, “making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”