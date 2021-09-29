Britney Spears Said Her Conservators “Threatened To Take Her Kids Away” In A Letter From 2009 Shown In New Netflix Documentary

In the heartbreaking letter, Spears also claimed that she’d been “forced” to divorce Kevin Federline by her lawyers, and outlined how her conservators and family members had reaped millions of dollars at her expense.

Produced by Netflix and Story Syndicate Productions, the documentary offers in-depth insight into how Spears has coped under the terms of her conservatorship — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyers for the past 13 years.

One of the most shocking things that came to light in the film was a letter that Spears allegedly wrote and gave to an old friend of hers, Andrew Gallery, back in 2009.

Britney vs Spears / Via Netflix



The letter detailed how, contrary to the narrative unfolding publicly at the time, Spears was allegedly being “threatened” and “silenced” by her conservators.

Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic



According to Gallery, who worked on the 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, the letter was written by Spears in response to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s appearance on the December 2008 issue of People.

Spears wrote the letter in the third person and asked Gallery to read it on television, in a bid to make her situation known to the public.

John Sciulli / WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relations



In one shocking claim, Spears — who shares two kids with Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — wrote that she had been “forced” to divorce him by her legal team.

Jason Merritt / FilmMagic



“As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in NY and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself,” the letter read.

Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic



Spears went on: “So Kevin trying to play the innocent victim is hardly irrelevant. He left her and the babies. Her going on the mend partying two years ago has nothing to do [with] the situation now.”

Spears filed for divorce from Federline after two years of marriage in 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In the letter, Spears went on to claim that she and Federline often fought because of his time spent “waking and baking to marijuana at 5:00 in the morning.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images



“No one talks about these things [because] no one knows the truth,” she added. “[Spears] was lied to and set up. Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images



Spears then claimed that she’d been “silenced” and was unable to speak out about the reality of her situation, before drawing attention to her conservators’ monetary gain from their respective roles within the conservatorship.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images



“The people controlling her life have made 3 million dollars this year,” she wrote, claiming that she’d also “given her brother a 2 million dollar apartment,” her mother a “4m estate in Louisiana” and her father “the best job in showbusiness.”

Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images



Elsewhere in the documentary, Spears’ former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, allegedly described her conservatorship as a “hybrid business model” in leaked court documents from 2018 — something that was overlooked by the courts in charge of her case.

Britney vs Spears / Via Netflix



And later on in the letter, Spears expressed her desire for the public to become aware of her situation.

“She would love for new eyes to see her situation, but if she brings it up she’s constantly threatened that the conservators will take her kids away,” she wrote. “So how long does this go on for? As long as the people are getting paid and she has no rights it could go on for a while, but it doesn’t make it right at all.”

Gallery explained in the documentary that he considered Spears’ letter to be an initial “emotional response” to Federline’s interview, and so didn’t immediately read it on TV as she’d requested. However, he expressed that he’d planned on “revisiting” it with Spears “a couple days” later.

Britney Vs Spears / Via Netflix



But Gallery went on to claim that he’d received a phone call from the lawyers days later, seemingly objecting to the release of the letter.

Britney Vs Spears / Via Netflix



“And then a couple days later, I got a phone call from the lawyers [saying] the letter had some information that would be really bad if it came out or something like that,” Gallery said. “So, all of a sudden, the letter turned into a much bigger thing… I just brought it in and showed it to [the lawyers], and that was that.”

And Gallery maintained that similar instances of Spears attempting to make the public aware of her situation by available means would “often” occur.

Britney Vs Spears / Via Netflix



“Things like this would happen often,” he said. “Not necessarily like this letter, but, like, trying to use my phone to call people. Those are the things you had to look out for and steer her away from.”

As well as Spears’ letter, the documentary also included audio of a leaked voicemail from 2009, in which the singer can be heard very clearly expressing concern about how her father had allegedly “threatened” to take her children away amid her attempts to end the conservatorship.

Britney Vs Spears / Via Netflix



“Hi, my name is Britney Spears,” she could be heard saying. “… I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, to you know, he’ll take my children away.” She continued: “I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process of you guys taking care of everything [and] that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time. That’s it, bye.”

In recent months, Spears has publicly condemned her conservatorship on multiple occasions, following her first court hearing back in June where she publicly denounced her father and conservators.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images



“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Spears said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. … I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.” “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she added. “I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

Jamie has repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best for [his] daughter” and denied the allegations of abuse. He also filed documents shortly after her June testimony in which he expressed concern about her “management and care” and asked the court to investigate the claims she’d made.

Afp / AFP via Getty Images



Just yesterday, another court hearing took place amid Spears’ battle to end the conservatorship, which saw her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, object to all of Jamie’s “exorbitant” requested fees and costs.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images



As seen in the latest documents, Rosengart maintained that most of the payments that had been billed to Spears were unnecessary, and shouldn’t have been approved by the court in light of Jamie’s lack of sufficient explanation.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images



And in a scathing statement given to the court, Rosengart described Jamie as “a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him.”

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

