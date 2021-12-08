Britney Spears Rocks White Mini Dresses & Dances To ‘Sexy Back’ – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself looking happy and relaxed while busting moves to a cover of her ex Justin Timberlake’s song ‘Sexy Back’ at the top of a staircase.

Britney Spears proved she’s starting her 40th year off with what she does best: dance! The singer shared a new video that showed her rocking her hips from side to side while standing at the top of a staircase in two different white mini dresses and black heels. She had a cover of her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake‘s song “Sexy Back” by Ilkan Gunuc & Clara Stegall playing over the clips and it set the perfect mood for her moves! Her lit Christmas tree could also be seen below her in the background.

Britney didn’t caption the post but she didn’t need to since her dancing was all that was needed to get her fans to excitingly reply. “Your makeup!!! GORG,” one fan wrote while another said she has “the best style always.” A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth joked that “Justin has Britney on payroll.”

Before Britney’s latest post, she made headlines for celebrating her 40th birthday on Dec. 2. The starlet took a vacation to Mexico with her fiance Sam Asghari, 27, to bring in the new year and she shared some moments with her social media followers. One video showed the couple cozying up while boarding a private jet to the location and they both looked as happy as could be.

Before her birthday festivities, a source told us that Britney was looking forward to leaving the country now that her conservatorship has ended. “Britney is going to have the best birthday ever and she’s been talking about this day for months as she knew that she would possibly be a free woman today,,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The past decade has been hell for her and she has gone through so much. Sam is a godsend for Britney and everyone who loves her loves him, including her sons.”

“Britney deserves this vacation more than anyone and she is going to share it with her fans for sure,” the source continued. “She has not been allowed to leave the United States since the conservatorship started and cannot wait to experience something totally different as she turns 40.”