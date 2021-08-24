Britney Spears Rocks White & Green Mini Dresses In New Videos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Britney Spears made a surprising admission while rocking a sexy mini dress in hot new Instagram video on Aug. 23.

Britney Spears, 39, spilled some deep thoughts in a lengthy caption on Aug. 23, when she modeled a new white dress in a sexy new clip. In her message, the singer wrote that she only went out twice during her four-year Las Vegas residency. Yes, she said twice.

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas,” she wrote. “The four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying.”

Britney’s residency, Britney: Piece of Me, opened in December 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and finished in December 2017. And in that time, she remained under her 13-year-long conservatorship with dad Jamie Spears in control. Jamie, however, recently said he’d agree to step down as her estate conservator after the singer asked him to be removed from his position.

Britney introduced her new post as “a minute of me in my new white dress” before she wondered what her “version of success is”.

She wrote, “To me it’s knowing I’ve used my heart over my head and it’s hard sometimes because of ego … but sometimes ego is protection !!!! I gotta get the hell out of here … ok … I’m talking nonsense!!! Either way … me in my white dress.”

Following the big reveal, Britney posted two more videos of herself in a green mini dress. But the only thing she wrote in those captions were: “A little green never hurt nobody” and “I think I like my hair up better” — after she put her hair up in a nice updo.

We’re sad to hear Britney barely went out throughout her four-year residency, but we’re happy to see her having fun at home in these new videos.