Britney Spears Rocks Crop Top While Dancing To Lenny Kravitz: Video – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears showed off her air guitar prowess while dancing to Lenny Kravitz in a tiny crop top and short shorts.

Pop star (and Lenny Kravitz fan) Britney Spears is back with her infamous dance videos. The singer, 39, shared a clip of herself dancing and playing the air guitar to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny on Monday, Sept. 20 from her living room.

“Sorry I like long hair to twirl,” she said, presumably referencing her clip-in extensions. “So this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb 💣 new glade Hawaiian 🌺 breeze carpet cleaner !!!!! Holy hell it’s great …. my living room smells 👌👌👌 so nice to WAKE UP to !!!!! This song by Lenny Kravitz is a fun one to dance to … of course my favorite lyric is I WAS BORN !!!!”

“GOD BLESS YOU ALL and don’t forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks,” she continued. The pop star added, “Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene.” After chopping off her hair and debuting some fun red tips last week, Britney said she opted for clip-in extensions after sharing other snapshots from her weekend getaway earlier on Monday.

In the post, Britney also gushed about her recent engagement to Sam Asghari. The personal trainer, 27, popped the question last week. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!” she captioned the post. “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already . . . Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions.”

The engagement news comes amid the pop star’s ongoing legal conservatorship battle. Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, recently offered insights on the engagement to HollywoodLife, revealing that the marriage could technically be dissolved if the couple wed before Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship came to an end.

“Britney has been under strict supervision for years, and, based on what has been shared and reported, her private life has been heavily regulated,” Sabrina said. “The conservatorship is supposed to be in place to make decisions that are in Britney’s best interest, so at this point, it would likely be up to the court to determine if the conservatorship is necessary and what the ramifications of the marriage would be if any.”

“It is possible, given the law, that the current conservator could petition the court to dissolve the marriage and argue that the marriage should be voided, and thus dissolved, due to Britney’s inability to consent because of mental incapacity,” Sabrina later added. “Although it is possible, it may not be entirely probable considering that Britney’s current conservator seems to be on her side when it comes to loosening the reigns and allowing Britney to exercise more control over her life.”