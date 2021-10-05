Britney Spears’ Red Bikini Bottoms – Photo – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears looked sexier than ever when she rocked a pair of bikini bottoms & nothing else in a sexy photo.

Britney Spears, 39, is known for her fun social media posts and she loves to show off some skin in sexy photos. That’s exactly what she did when she rocked a pair of low-rise bright red cheeky bikini bottoms and a pair of knee-high red heeled boots in her latest post. In the photo, which was taken from behind, Britney is pictured adjusting her bottoms while showing off her booty and going completely topless.

She captioned the photo, “Pssss you heard me … kiss it !!!!” with kissy lips, a peach, and crying laughing face emojis. Britney has been posting a ton of photos showing off her toned figure on Instagram lately, especially since her father, Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator.

That same day, Britney posted two photos of herself wearing crop tops and tiny shorts. In the first photo, she donned a pair of short dark-wash denim shorts with an off-the-shoulder white eyelet top and a pair of white sandals.

In the second photo, she rocked a white button-down crop top with white denim shorts and she wrote a lengthy, heartfelt caption along with it.

The caption read, “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”