Britney Spears Reacts To ‘Boob Job’ & Pregnancy Rumors With Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Aug. 16 to set the record straight on a number of rumors — including those about her breasts and a possible pregnancy.

Britney Spears, 39, shared a new set of risqué photos on August 14, as she finally revealed why she’s been baring it all on Instagram.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!!,” the singer began in her post’s caption, as she addressed her fans and the current rumors about her. “Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!”

“In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a s—-d long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!” Britney, whose dad recently agreed to step down from her conservatorship, added.

As you can see in the images above, Britney wore nothing but bikini bottoms for the photos accompanying her lengthy message.

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is D–N I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!”

Britney went on to reveal that she’s performed in “a billion shows” and had to do that, but to her “horror” she “sometimes… didn’t look so great.”

“TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f–k but in my imagination it felt great !!!!” Britney added. “I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my a– but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.”

Then, Britney revealed why she’s showing off her body on Instagram so frequently. “[It’s] because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!” she explained. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened,” she continued.

“And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f–king funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so d–n amazing and I love you all !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday !!!!,” she concluded.