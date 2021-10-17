Britney Spears Rants About Her Fear Of Making A Mistake, The Press And Her Family

As the status of her conservatorship progresses, Britney has seemingly found her footing on social media. She often shares dancing videos, moments in nature and selfies honoring her nude body. But on Friday, she shared an extensive Instagram post addressing her conservatorship, the press and her family members.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” Britney wrote. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!!”

The pop star continues to explain how moving closer and closer to the end makes her “very happy.” Despite the joy, she also maintains some fears. She breaks down how paparazzi interfere in her personal life and also restrict her freedoms.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy,” Britney wrote. “And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong…”

The singer said she won’t be posting “as much” on social media. Moreover, Britney clarified that these feelings began setting in four months ago. During that time, she received the keys to her car for the first time in 13 years.

“I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years,” Britney wrote. “I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!”

The photo Britney included in her post featured a fake, green Christmas tree dressed in pink, gold and silver decorations.

“I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not,” Britney wrote. “I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!!!”

Britney closed the post with a dig at her family members.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she wrote. “In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!

