Britney Spears’ Lawyer Requests That Her Father Resign As Conservator Without The $2 Million Payout He’s Seeking

Britney Spears’ lawyer isn’t playing any games as he fights for her to receive justice since her father, Jamie Spears, has decided to step down as conservator of her estate. However, it seems like the ongoing battle isn’t quite over yet. Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has requested that Jamie resign as the conservator immediately, according to CNN.

Although Jamie said in a filing last month that he would eventually resign, Mathew wants him to step down “today, before he is suspended.” In addition, Mathew aims to block a large multimillion-dollar payout Jamie requests from his daughter for $2 million. According to new documents filed yesterday, Jamie is requesting the funds to cover legal and management fees and payment for continu[ing] to do his best to keep current regarding the music, advertising, and entertainment business.

Mathew isn’t having it! He is standing ten toes down beside Britney and says he won’t allow her to be bullied or extorted by her father. He shared that Jamie doesn’t have the right to try to hold Britney hostage by setting the terms of his removal. “This is not about him. It is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal,” said Mathew. “ Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

Jamie has been the conservator of Britney’s estate for 13 years, and it’s clear he’s not walking away without a fight. We’ll have to see who’s side the judge will be on when both parties go back to court. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29th. Roomies, we will continue to keep y’all updated as more information becomes available.

