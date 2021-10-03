Britney Spears Is Focused On Healing And Self-Love

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do.”

Last week, Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney Spears’ request to immediately suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. He was in control of his daughter’s career, personal life, and finances for over 13 years.

This was a massive victory for the pop star, who had been trying to remove her father from her conservatorship for years.


At a hearing on Nov. 12, the judge will consider ending the conservatorship altogether.

And now, Britney is finally on the road to healing!


On Instagram, the 39-year-old recently shared a picture of a tree growing through a ceiling. She wrote, “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do.”

“Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s okay to slow down and breathe.”

“Only through self-love, I can pray, love, and support others in return!” she concluded.

Sending you so much love and light, Britney!

