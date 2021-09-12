Britney Spears Is Engaged To Sam Asghari

Asghari — who’s been dating Spears for over four years now — also confirmed the news on his Instagram with a photo in which Britney sticks up her ring finger while showing off her engagement bling.
Now, if you’ve been following the news this weekend, this might not be a huge surprise. Just yesterday, fans were abuzz when Asghari allegedly posted — and deleted — a picture of an engagement ring with “Lioness” engraved inside the band.
At the time, he claimed that he was “hacked” and the snap was “photoshopped” — but now we know what’s up.
And earlier this year, Asghari let it slip that marriage was on his mind when he told Entertainment Tonight that he “absolutely” was planning on getting hitched to Spears in the future.
This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family,” he told ET before specifying, “Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”
He wasn’t kidding. Congratulations to the happy couple!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!