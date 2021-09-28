Britney Spears has mixed feelings about new documentary on her life: ‘I scratched my head a couple of times’

Britney Spears has said she “scratched her head a couple of times” watching one of the latest documentaries about her life.

The singer has been the subject of three new documentaries in the past week. Controlling Britney Spears is a follow-up to the Emmy-nominated New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

CNN released a special project titled Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, while the film Britney vs Spears launched on Netflix on Tuesday (28 September), the day before the latest court hearing into the controversial conservatorship controlling Spears’ life and money.

The musician did not specify which of the documentaries she had watched when she wrote on Instagram: “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!!

“I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one…that’s the past!!!

“Number two…can the dialogue get any classier???

“Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part!!!”

The post accompanied a video of Spears posing for the camera, dressed in white shorts and a white top.

She added: “Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS.”

The 39-year-old previously said that she “cried for two weeks” after being embarrassed by the high-profile documentary Framing Britney Spears, which premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall.

It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media, as well as the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008.

A hearing in the case is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday (29 September), when Spears could finally see her father removed from the legal arrangement, which gives him power over his daughter’s estate.

Additional reporting by Press Association