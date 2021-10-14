Britney Spears Halloween Costumes – How To DIY Her Iconic Looks – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears has rocked a ton of fabulous outfits throughout the years & if you want to dress up as the pop icon for Halloween this year, we’ve got you covered on the best costumes under $50.

Britney Spears has been an icon for years, but lately, she’s been in the news more than ever, which is why dressing up as her would make the perfect Halloween costume this year. Britney fans have come together in the past year to show their support for her during her conservatorship battle with her father, so what better way to show your support this Halloween?

Over the course of Britney’s career, she has rocked a slew of iconic outfits that are forever etched into our minds. Below, we rounded up three of her most iconic looks that you can recreate and they all cost under $35 – what more could you ask for?

1. Britney Spears’s 2001 VMAs Look

How can anyone forget when Britney got up on stage at the 2001 VMAs rocking this sexy ensemble while performing her hit song “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Brit ruled the stage in a tiny green bandeau crop top with super low-rise cheeky blue, green, and black sequin short-shorts. She wore this outfit all while carrying a 25-pound albino Burmese python around her shoulders – now that’s talent. To recreate her look we rounded up the below pieces.

CUPSHE Front Cross Lace Up Bikini

This green cross-front bikini top is similar in color and style to Britney’s, except it’s missing a gem in the center. Take an old broach, pop it in the middle, and you’re good to go. Even better, the bathing suit comes with floral bottoms so you can rewear the swimsuit on your next vacation. $30, amazon.com

JUST BEHAVIOR Sequin Shimmer Shorts

Style the green top with a pair of these skintight, low-rise blue sequin booty shorts. They’re super stretchy and elastic so they’re comfortable, plus, they’re available in sizes small to XX-large. $19, amazon.com

Paialco Realistic Rubber Snake Toy 52 Inch Long

The outfit would not be complete without a yellow snake and this one is perfect. It’s 52 inches long which allows you to drape it over your shoulders, and the best part is, it’s super lightweight so you don’t have to worry about carrying around a 25-pound animal like Britney did. $10, amazon.com

2. Britney’s schoolgirl outfit from “Baby, One More Time” video

Perhaps one of Britney’s most well-known music videos ever is her “Baby, One More Time” video where she dressed up as a sexy schoolgirl. The iconic outfit is super easy to recreate and the best part is, you can rewear all of the pieces over again.

BUTTZO Long Sleeve Blouse

This long-sleeve white button-down blouse has the same tie-front that Britney’s dead and is just as plunging. It’s comfortable and can be worn with a purple bralette underneath, just like Britney did. $24, amazon.com

AvoDovA Store High Waisted Pleated Skirt

This high-waisted black pleated skirt is the perfect option to style with the crop top. It looks just like Britney’s, plus, it’s available in sizes X-small to X-large and comes in 13 different colors. $10, amazon.com

Belle Poque Cropped Cardigan

Last but not least, a cropped gray cardigan. This one has three-quarter sleeves and it completes Britney’s look. Worn over the white button-down, this sweater will keep you warm on Halloween, all while making you look stylish. Even better, it’s available in sizes ranging from small – 3X-large. $18, amazon.com

3. Britney’s “Oops! I Did it Again” music video outfit

Everyone knows Britney’s skintight red jumpsuit from her music video for “Oops! I Did it Again” and you can easily recreate her look with just one piece – it doesn’t get any easier than that.

Kepblom Shiny Metallic Catsuit

This skintight metallic red one-piece catsuit is perfect if you’re recreating Britney’s look. It has long sleeves and a turtleneck, just like Britney’s. Simply add a little headpiece and a pair of black sneakers or boots and you are ready to go. $34, amazon.com