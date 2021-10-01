Britney Spears’ Freedom From Conservatorship After Jamie Suspension – Hollywood Life

Now that Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has been suspended effectively immediately from her conservatorship, the pop singer could be a free woman in as little as two months.

Britney Spears, 39, is officially a free woman. The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship is one step closer to being over for good as Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended her father Jamie Spears, 69, on Sept. 29.

Based on the latest court ruling, the Spears patriarch will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant to take over Britney’s financial responsibilities. Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is the founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, says the singer’s conservatorship could end as early as the next hearing in November, which is based on the documents that Jamie is forced to hand over.

“Now that Jamie is suspended as conservator, he no longer has the right or the ability to make decisions on Britney’s behalf. Instead, he will be forced to hand the reigns over to John Zabel, an accountant, who will now oversee Britney’s finances,” Sabrina explains. “John Zabel will have the ability to review Britney’s income and accounts and make decisions regarding how the money can and will be spent to promote Britney’s best interest; that is, however, until the November hearing when the Judge reviews the case once again and makes a decision regarding whether the conservatorship should end completely.”

As of now, Britney’s estranged father will not have control over her day-to-day life in any capacity and he will be forced to hand over any documentation that pertains to the Stronger singer’s life during the 13-year conservatorship to John, which will likely go to the court for review.

“Those documents could contain a great deal of Britney’s personal information, including specific details regarding what items she spends her money on, her income and net worth as well as her bills and debts,” Sabrina explains. “The fact that the Judge is suspending Jamie from his role and has set an additional hearing in November, where it is speculated that she will end the conservatorship all together, is a huge win for Britney after the past years of battling to regain control over this aspect of her life.”

As fans would know, Britney’s conservatorship has been in the public eye for the past several years with little to no advancement. However, it wasn’t until the hearing on July 14 where the singer requested to remove her father from the arrangement completely — and said she wanted him . “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” Britney later added, “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.” From that hearing, she was able to hire her own lawyer which was a major milestone to ending her conservatorship for good.

The “…Baby One More Time” crooner appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart, to take over her case. After Wednesday’s hearing, he addressed the crowd outside of the courtroom, confirming that a November 12 court date has been set to determine the possible termination of the conservatorship. “It’s a great day for justice,” he said. “[Britney’s] very happy. We’re all very happy.”