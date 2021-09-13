Britney Spears’ Fiancee Sam Asghari Jokes About Prenup After Proposal – Hollywood Life

Sam Asghari insisted that he and Britney Spears will be getting an ‘iron clad prenup’ after he got engaged to the pop star.

Sam Asghari, 27, hears those concerns about a prenup loud and clear. After Britney Spears, 39, announced her engagement to her fitness instructor beau on Sunday, fans of the pop star — including famous faces like Octavia Spencer — immediately begged Brit to get a prenup before she marries Sam, whom she’s been dating for nearly five years now. But Sam took no offense to the comments, and even sarcastically responded to the prenup remarks in a post on his Instagram Stories following the engagement news.

“Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup,” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day,” Sam joked, adding two laughing emojis.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on Sept. 13, with the Oops!…I Did It Again singer posting a video in which she showed off her dazzling engagement ring. “Look at that, you like it?” Sam asked his fiancé, as Britney gushed, “Yeah!” while she flashed her circle cut ring for the camera and posed beside her handsome beau. Britney also expressed her excitement in her Instagram caption, posting, “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” along with a slew of engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. Sam confirmed the news via Instagram as well, posting a photo of Britney holding up her fourth ringer (wearing the ring, of course) to the camera. The Louisiana native mimicked a flipping the bird pose as she kissed Sam at the same time.

Sam and Britney started dating after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” party music video back in 2016. He’s been extremely supportive of the singer amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle, and they’ve both indicated before that they want to take their relationship to the next level. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said during a court testimony this summer, before alleging that she has an IUD in place to prevent pregnancy that her conservators — which includes dad Jamie Spears, 69 — refuse to let her take out.

Like Britney, Sam has expressed a desire to have children of his own (Britney has two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, while Sam has no kids.) “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” he told Forbes back in March. “I don’t mind becoming a father…My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going.”