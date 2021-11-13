Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected’ To Her ‘Parents Like A Child’ – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.

“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”

“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”

The end of Britney’s conservatorship was also huge for her fans. Some of them even stood outside the courthouse her hearing was taking place at on Friday, and held “Free Britney” signs that signified the #FreeBritney movement they created over the years. They loudly cheered and celebrated with confetti and hugs when the termination announcement was revealed and the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the memorable moments.