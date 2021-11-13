Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected’ To Her ‘Parents Like A Child’ – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears has been ‘stressed’ around her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, ‘since 2008’ when her conservatorship first began and there was one specific reason she ‘didn’t want to sing again.’
Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.
“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”
“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.