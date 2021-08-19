Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Trawick Reveals If They Were Once Married – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Britney Spears’ ex-fiance Jason Trawick has opened up about whether he was ever married to the pop sensation when they dated in the early 2010s.

Jason Trawick may have been engaged to Britney Spears back in 2012, but he denies the couple were ever secretly married. The talent agent, 49, and the pop superstar, 39, started dating in April 2009 and got engaged in December 2011. Nevertheless, they called it quits in January 2013, ending their engagement. Now, new court docs have fans speculating that they may have tied the knot, but Jason shot down the rumors.

“I believe you would have known if I was married,” he texted his friend Billy Bush of “Extra” on August 19. “But you would have made a perfect usher,” he added. The podcast “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” questioned whether the couple had secretly wed in 2012, after court docs showed a $9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage.” Nevertheless, it seems the rumors aren’t true!

Brit is now dating Sam Asghari, who recently revealed he was hopeful about the prospect of her returning to the stage. He was approached by TMZ (video here) and asked if his pop star girlfriend would perform again soon amid her conservatorship battle. Sam responded with an “absolutely!” followed up by a “hopefully.”

In July 2021, a few days after her second court hearing, Britney revealed that she had no desire to perform while her estranged father Jamie had control of her conservatorship. Her dad has acted as conservator of his daughter since 2008, and Brit said she wouldn’t be performing “any time soon” in an Instagram post that clapped back at people who criticized her dancing videos.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” Britney wrote. Since then, the pop star has addressed the court and called for the removal of her “abusive” father and conservatorship. Last week, Jamie agreed to eventually step down as conservator, but it is unclear when that will occur.