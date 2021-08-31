Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested In Nashville – Hollywood Life

After speaking directly to the Nashville Police Department and reviewing court documents, HollywoodLife can confirm that Jason Alexander was arrested on a misdemeanor on Aug. 29.

Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to Britney Spears, 39, in 2004, was arrested on a misdemeanor at the Nashville International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29. HollywoodLife spoke directly to Noelle Yadani of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and obtained Jason’s arrest records to confirm the news. Per the documents, Jason, 39, was arrested and charged for an “air security violation” on Sunday evening. He was booked at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting a $2,500 bond. He is due in court on September 24 to face Judge Lynda Jones and settle the matter.

This is the second time Jason has been arrested in Nashville this year. On Jan. 26, he was pulled over by authorities and refused take a blood alcohol content test, according to The Sun. He was then arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, reports state. His court date for that incident is reportedly set for September 9.

Jason’s legal troubles comes after he recently spoke out about his 55 hour-long marriage to Britney amidst the pop star’s ongoing conservatorship battle. Jason claimed on a July episode of the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast that he was tricked into singing the legal documents to annul their marriage in 2004 and was promised at the time that he and Britney could continue their relationship. “I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was,” he said. “They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

Although Jason and Britney’s relationship did not continue after they annulled their Las Vegas wedding, Jason publicly supported the singer at an Aug. 20, 2020 rally regarding her conservatorship fight with her father Jamie Spears. He said at the rally that he texted with Britney on Aug. 18 of that year and that “She seems well. She’s got good hopes for today, but we’re all curious to see what’s going to happen.”

Of course, Britney’s widely-public conservatorship battle is still ensuing. The superstar has been fighting to remove her father as conservator of her estate, and has even pleaded with a judge to charge Jamie with “conservatorship abuse.” Recently, Jamie agreed to step down from his 13-year-old position as conservator of his daughter’s estate, but said he’d do so “when the time is right.”