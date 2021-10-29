Britney Spears Escapes To A Private Island On A Helicopter — Watch – Hollywood Life

The ‘Piece of Me’ singer has had quite the week. After shading her family, Britney Spears is taking in a bit of relaxation on a private island.

Britney Spears, 39, is ready for some rest and relaxation. The “Stronger” singer took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to share a photo and video that show she was arriving on a private island!

The blonde beauty was all smiles when she shared a pic of her posing in front of a blue helicopter on Instagram for her 35.5 million followers. While wearing a teal ensemble paired with a black cardigan and tan shoes with a purse to match, the pop singer appeared to be holding a few travel items such as a good book and an iPad. She completed the look with oversized black sunnies and a tan hat, which was perfect for the tropical destination.

In the second slide of the post was a 20-second video of her helicopter experience. From shots of the ride, landing, to a short glimpse of the walkway, the short clip is a much-needed getaway for the singer. She captioned the post, “Arriving on a private island,… it’s nice here but waaaayyy too hot.”

Fans took to the comments to share their admiration for the star. “we adore you,” one fan stated, while another said, “You deserve everything.” A third fan wrote, “Hope you have an amazing time! You deserve it.” Needless to say, there were plenty of heart-filled comments from fans that were happy to see the star enjoying life again.

This isn’t the first time the Disney alum has taken off to a private island. Earlier this month, Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, set off on a private jet and headed to a tropical vacation in celebration of Britney’s conservatorship coming to an end, after 13-years.

Although the beauty has her sweet beau of 5 years to lean on, the beauty has been dealing with a bit of drama with her family as of late and has been vocal about their lack of support on socials. She notably threw some shade towards her sister Jamie Lynn, specifically, after the Zoey 101 alum changed the name of her memoir due to backlash. A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney has no desire to repair her familial ties with her little sister. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family,” said the source. “It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”