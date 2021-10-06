Britney Spears Dragged Her Family On Instagram For Not Helping During Conservatorship

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” Spears said during the hearing. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. … I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”
“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she told the judge.
“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform,” Jamie Lynn said in the stories. “But I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I’ll support her long after.”
“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” Spears wrote in the caption. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???”
“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Spears wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”