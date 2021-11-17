Britney Spears Disses Family & Says They Should Be In Jail – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears says that she isn’t keeping her mouth shut & hinted that she may go on Oprah to spill all the details about her family now that she’s been freed from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, is holding nothing back! Less than one week after being freed from a 13-year conservatorship, the singer called out her family in an emotional video message posted to her Instagram. She even took a specific dig at her mom, Lynne Spears, in the caption. “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me…it was demoralizing and degrading!!” Britney wrote. “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for …yes, including my church going mother!!!”

She also wrote that she was ready to “go and set things square [in an interview with] Oprah [Winfrey]” and said that she will no longer be “keeping [her] mouth shut” about what she went through. “I have not forgotten,” she concluded. “I hope they can look up tonight and know exactly what I mean!!!” Then, in a two-minute video, she further discussed the exciting news that she had been freed from the conservatorship that controlled her since 2008.

“What am I doing to do? That’s a very good question,” she revealed. “Well let’s see I’ve been under conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. I am just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car. Being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card. Seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”

She also promised to be an “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses” now that she’s able to share her full story. Once again, she also thanked her fans for starting the Free Britney movement, which got the ball rolling when it came to ending her conservatorship. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long,” Britney admitted. “I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you, I think you guys honestly saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”

Now, Britney is ready to enjoy the little things in life, which of course involve her fiance, Sam Asghari. Sam proposed to Britney in September. This week, Britney also confirmed that she wants to have a child with Sam, and is hoping that it will be a baby girl. This would be a huge step for the 39-year-old, who claimed that her father previously forced her to have an IUD amidst the conservatorship. Britney is already the mother of two teenage sons, who she shares with ex, Kevin Federline.