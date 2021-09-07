Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Files Petition To End Conservatorship – Hollywood Life

After 13 years as conservator, Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has filed a petition to end her conservatorship.

Britney Spears‘ estranged father Jamie has filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years, NBC News has reported on Tuesday. The Spears patriarch filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court and stated that the pop star, 39, is “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” pointing to the fact that Britney’s legal circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

The petition also stated that Britney is not required to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship, a provision that the pop star has been vocal about refusing to do. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s rep and legal team for comment.

This is a developing story.