Britney Spears’ Cryptic Instagram About Her Book

She’s a master of the subtle drag.

Over the years fans have speculated that Britney Spears has been using her Instagram account to give a peek into her conservatorship.

There was the time she gave this monologue about her astrological sign Sagittarius and described herself as “loving freedom.”

Now that we’ve heard Britney’s official testimony this video hits different https://t.co/O9UPPgEQ5u


@britneyspears / Via Twitter: @heidiwood_

A nod to #FreeBritney? Maybe.

The time she seemingly acknowledged the airing of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

After yesterday’s events, nobody can tell me this video wasn’t 100% in response to Framjng Britney. Her mind.


Twitter: @breatheonmiley

Soon after the documentary aired, Britney posted this video saying, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for last week…the Super Bowl! I was SO excited, but honestly I was rooting for Kansas City but I was also rooting for the other team. It was a little confusing for me. I love sharing.”

It seemed VERY sarcastic and VERY MUCH not about the Super Bowl.

And there was the time she did a fan Q&A and said her favorite Disney movie was Frozen because of the broken relationship between the two sisters.

“My favorite Disney movie is probably Frozen because I really like the fact that the two sisters, their relationship, and the one goes to a castle because she can’t deal anymore.”

About Jamie Lynn? Maybe. But this brings us to the latest subtle Jamie Lynn drag.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

A few months ago it was reported that Jamie Lynn was releasing a book titled, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. The title included a “Baby One More Time” lyric and was seen as extremely disrespectful given the talk about Britney’s conservatorship, yet another example of the Spears family using Britney’s name for their gain.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The title of the book was apparently changed and Jamie Lynn announced on Monday it would be called: Things I Should Have Said.

Which, like, not now girl?! Read the room!

A day after Jamie Lynn said she was releasing a book, Britney said she was releasing a book of her own.

“I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Option #1 … “Shit, I really don’t know”


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Option #2 … “I really care what people think”


Jeremy Bembaron / Getty Images

Fans immediately thought this was a direct response to the Jamie Lynn book news. Remember, hers is called Things I Should Have Said.

The amount of shade Britney is laying down about Jamie Lynn’s book launch is sending me ☠


Twitter: @goobyguber

It’s all super mysterious and speculation, but Britney’s no stranger to being cryptic online.


Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

From 2004-2007 Britney would leave cryptic messages on her official website. You can read them all archived here.

There’s one iconic message that Britney left in 2007 that fans are comparing to her latest Instagram message. It has a VERY similar feel.

“You’ll never see it my way because you’re not me” from the 2007 website posting is giving “I really care what people think” in the 2021 Instagram.

Omg this caption it’s giving “omg is like Lindsay Lohan like okay like” it’s giving “what if the joke is on you”


Twitter: @stefinitely85

Now let’s get her fully free.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

