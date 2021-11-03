Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior – Hollywood Life

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’

Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”

“I say “Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!”’ she continued in the caption of her post in an imagined response to her mother. “Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!!” She went on, “It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!”

The “Toxic” singer’s post didn’t make it entirely clear if she was thankful to just Lynne for “exiting” out of her life, but did acknowledge how fans would potentially interpret the post toward her mother. “Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!!” she concluded.