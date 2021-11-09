Britney Spears Calls Week ‘Interesting’ Before Conservatorship Hearing – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a hopeful message that also revealed she’s ‘said things out of anger,’ just four days before her next conservatorship hearing.

Britney Spears, 39, is preparing for her next conservatorship hearing, which is set to take place on Nov. 12, with a lot of prayer. The singer shared a new message to Instagram on Nov. 8 that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also apologized for her anger in the past.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” her caption for a photo of one of her favorite pieces of artwork read. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”

Once Britney shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to write sweet responses. “So excited for you ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox.” A third encouraged her to “Vent away lady. You deserve to speak your mind” and a fourth congratulated her.

Britney’s next hearing could mark the ending of her years-long conservatorship. She has been speaking her mind on social media in recent posts, especially about her family, including her mom Lynne Spears, who made headlines for requesting that her attorneys be paid for by Britney’s estate since they were involved in her conservatorship case. A now-deleted post revealed her feelings about her mom’s actions.