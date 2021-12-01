Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi For Bathroom Photos

“I mean how embarrassing is that ????”
The singer had something to say after a group of intrusive photographers invaded her personal space earlier this week.
Britney explained that she was using the restroom at a gas station when she realized she had been followed by the paparazzi.
“I had a shitty day yesterday 💩💩💩 !!! Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ….. I mean how embarrassing is that ????” she wrote on Instagram.
Even though she was embarrassed by the situation, Britney had the perfect solution to regain her confidence — a dance party!
“So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘party for confidence’ and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it !!!!” Britney added.
She added the steps included in hosting your own PFC which involves putting on a heels, dress, and lip gloss, and listening to Nicki Minaj as loudly as possible.
“Keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya 🍑 !!!” Britney concluded.
Brb off to go have my own PFC!