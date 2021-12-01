Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi For Bathroom Photos - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi For Bathroom Photos
Entertainment

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi For Bathroom Photos

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I mean how embarrassing is that ????”

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship but she hasn’t found a way to escape the paparazzi.


Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The singer had something to say after a group of intrusive photographers invaded her personal space earlier this week.


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Britney explained that she was using the restroom at a gas station when she realized she had been followed by the paparazzi.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I had a shitty day yesterday 💩💩💩 !!! Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ….. I mean how embarrassing is that ????” she wrote on Instagram.

Even though she was embarrassed by the situation, Britney had the perfect solution to regain her confidence — a dance party!


Lester Cohen / Getty Images

“So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘party for confidence’ and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it !!!!” Britney added.

She added the steps included in hosting your own PFC which involves putting on a heels, dress, and lip gloss, and listening to Nicki Minaj as loudly as possible.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“Keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya 🍑 !!!” Britney concluded.

Brb off to go have my own PFC!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Netflix Moving Forward With Promise To Donate $100...

Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Faces 24...

Oxford High School Shooter Identified As Ethan Crumbley–Charged...

Learn About Marcell Johnson – Hollywood Life

Review: A Neapolitan rhapsody in ‘The Hand of...

Oxford High School Shooter Identified As Ethan Crumbley–Charged...

7 Unvaccinated Famous Athletes And 10 Vaccinated Ones

‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Confirms He ‘Found Love’...

Heather Dubrow Talks Tamra Judge ‘RHOC’ Return —...

Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At...

Leave a Comment