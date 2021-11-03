Britney Spears Calls Out Mother Lynne Spears

“I will never get those years back.”
Just a few months ago, she called out her sister Jamie Lynn in a scathing Instagram post, writing, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply! This conservatorship killed my dreams — so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill. Yet people still try!”
Since then, a judge suspended her father from being conservator after Britney gave a heart-wrenching testimony detailing the maltreatment she faced for 13 years.
Following this suspension, Britney called out her entire family on Instagram for the horrific treatment she endured during the conservatorship.
“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months — no car, no phone no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off — I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there,” she wrote.
Well, this week, Britney called out her mother, Lynne Spears, in a now-deleted post.
“The moment I SMILE @ and I realize I haven’t in a very long time,” she wrote. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says, ‘You’re acting weird. What’s wrong with you?’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears, nice to finally meet you!'”
“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!”
She then went on to also call out her former business manager, Lou Taylor. “I will never get those years back. [My mom] secretly ruined my life, and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it.”
“So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude, and go fuck yourself,” she continued. “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”
“But tonight, I will smile — knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”
WOW. Neither Britney’s mother nor Lou Taylor have responded, but we will update you if they do.