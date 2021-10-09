Britney Spears Book About A Ghost Girl Stuck In Limbo

“She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is.”
The singer-songwriter — who recently had a win as her father officially stepped down from control of her brutal conservatorship — said on Instagram that she’s currently in the process of writing a book.
The 39-year-old wrote yesterday, “I’m writing a book📚 about a girl who was murdered 👀 … yet her ghost 👻 gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know 🌎 !!!!”
“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence,” she continued. “She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is!!!!”
Describing the plot details further, Britney said her protagonist must make a decision after emerging from limbo: to either “greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life.”
“She no longer needs her mirror…she found a portal by [reciting] certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo.”
“But what I will leave to the IMAGINATION 💭 is what she does when she crosses over,” she continued, teasing the novel further. “Besides learning to write her name again 😉 ✍🏻 !!!!”
While Britney has not mentioned any details about the book being semi-autobiographical or an allegory of sorts, the “limbo” she describes her main character to be in is somewhat reminiscent of her own experience under the decades-long conservatorship. “I feel like I have been a caged animal for half of my life,” she revealed in an Instagram post two days ago.
And, in more exciting news, the “Toxic” singer recently got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Asghari, who surprised her with an adorable Dobermann puppy just yesterday.
We hope the new pup and writing help her process and heal as she gets closer to freeing herself from her conservatorship!
