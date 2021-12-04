Britney Spears’ Birthday Tribute From Kate & Oliver Hudson: Video – Hollywood Life

Happy 40th Birthday, Britney! Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver took the lead on an epic tribute as he showed off his amazing vocal pipes.

Oliver Hudson, 45, and Kate Hudson, 42, made sure to post a 40th birthday tribute for Britney Spears! The brother-sister duo sang “Happy Birthday” for the pop star, with Oliver taking the lead. “Happy birthday — ooh, happy birthday to you….happy birthday to Britney f—ing Spears,” the Nashville alum crooned in the video posted by Brit on Friday, Dec. 3, with some assistance from Kate’s adorable 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose on the backup vocals!

Kate, who filmed the entire thing selfie style, then joined in for the last bit of the song. Right before doing so, the Fabletics founder nodded at the camera as Oliver sang, indicating how amazing he sounded. We had no idea Goldie Hawn‘s offspring had such impressive R&B vocal chops, but Britney and her followers definitely seemed impressed. Britney posted the video with three coffin emojis, meaning she was “dead” in a figurative sense. Towards the end, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress blew the camera a sweet kiss.

While the post seemed out of the left field, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer has been pals with Oliver and Kate for several years. The trio documented a night on the town back in 2015, with Britney and the ‎Sibling Revelry co-host both posting photos. “Two blondes… Too much fun… Loved hanging with you last night @katehudson!” Britney wrote at the time, sharing a photo of the two twinning in black as they both looked over their shoulders.

Britney’s agent Cade Hudson, who is now dating Emma Roberts, and K5 Global founder Michael Kives were also along for the night. “That moment when @britneyspears shows up to your game night and your all like [looking emoji], #itsbritneybitch,” Kate shared from the same evening, that looked like a total blast.

The Louisiana-born popstar has been showered with love on her milestone 40th birthday, which she’s celebrating in Mexico with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28! The two seem to be having a wonderful time, with Sam cracking Britney up with a hilarious twerking video as she rapped “Baby Got Back.” Earlier this week, the fitness trainer and model shared some sweet words for his wife-to-be.

“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he said alongside a photo of them kissing on Dec. 2. ” Everyday is your birthday my queen…Happy 1st birthday to my wife,” Sam also added.