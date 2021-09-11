Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Engagement Ring Photo

To the Britney stan that allegedly hacked Sam’s account, please make yourself known.
And it looks like he may be sticking around for a while! Yesterday, TMZ reported that Sam posted an Instagram story of an engagement ring, which was engraved with the word “lioness.”
But, shortly thereafter, Sam took the post down, and wrote on his story that his account was hacked and photoshopped. He added, “Calm down everyone!”
To some fans’ defense, however, Sam was spotted shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills earlier this month, per TMZ. And, in July, he told Entertainment Tonight he was “absolutely” thinking about marriage.
“This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family,” he said. “Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”
Back in July, Britney was photographed with what appeared to be a large ring on her engagement finger. A month earlier, during her initial statement, she expressed her desire to get married: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”
Now, with her father Jamie Spears seeking to end the conservatorship, it seems that the pop star is closer than ever to taking back control over her life and marrying whomever she wants!
