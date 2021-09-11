Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Engagement Ring Photo

Back in July, Britney was photographed with what appeared to be a large ring on her engagement finger. A month earlier, during her initial statement, she expressed her desire to get married: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”



Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

