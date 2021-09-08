Britney Spears’ Attorney Said Jamie Spears Filed To End Conservatorship To Avoid Accountability

Rosengart also claimed that Britney has suffered under her father’s control for the past 13 years and that she “should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further.” At the time, Jamie responded to Rosengart’s claims, saying that there were “ no grounds whatsoever ” for removing him from the conservatorship.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she added. “I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

“I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she added. “Making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away.”