Britney Spears Addresses Fans’ Photoshop Claims

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

After a Los Angeles judge ruled to suspend Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, from his longstanding role as her conservator, the pop star traveled to an idyllic vacation spot with her fiancé Sam Asghari.


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

And judging by her latest Instagram activity, Britney is “celebrating” the legal triumph with paradisal views, music by Prince, and an all-too befitting carefree attitude.

Trailing an Instagram video montage — which saw her and Sam enjoying their tropical getaway — Britney shared a collection of photos that pictured the singer fully nude and posing in front of what appeared to be an outdoor bathing area.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” she captioned the carousel at first. Then, in response to some fans who felt the need to note that the pics were probably Photoshopped, since the bathtub in the background looked “bent,” Britney added: “Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!”

Honestly, I really appreciated Britney’s candidness here. Bonus points for the humor too!

