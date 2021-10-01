Britney Spears Addresses Fans’ Photoshop Claims

And judging by her latest Instagram activity, Britney is “celebrating” the legal triumph with paradisal views, music by Prince, and an all-too befitting carefree attitude.
Trailing an Instagram video montage — which saw her and Sam enjoying their tropical getaway — Britney shared a collection of photos that pictured the singer fully nude and posing in front of what appeared to be an outdoor bathing area.
“Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” she captioned the carousel at first. Then, in response to some fans who felt the need to note that the pics were probably Photoshopped, since the bathtub in the background looked “bent,” Britney added: “Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves 😂😂😬😬 !!!”
Honestly, I really appreciated Britney’s candidness here. Bonus points for the humor too!
