British Utility Giant SSE Weighs Network Stake Sale, Renewable Push Amid Activist Pressure

The British utility is also weighing a move to increase capital expenditure in its renewables business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The Perth, Scotland-based company could announce some of its plans as part of a strategy update Wednesday, the people said.

(Bloomberg) — SSE Plc is considering selling a stake in its electricity-network assets as it grapples with pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares of SSE, which is a member of the blue-chip FTSE 100 Index, have risen 11% in London trading this year to give the company a market value of 17.7 billion pounds ($23.7 billion).

SSE’s mooted changes would help it take advantage of strong interest in infrastructure assets and regulated utility businesses from investment funds seeking stable, long-term returns. It could then plow that money into developing its clean energy projects, which include the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

The company’s portfolio includes about 4 gigawatts of wind and hydroelectric power assets, according to its website. SSE has said it aims to triple its renewable power output from 2019 levels by 2030.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the proposals could change, the people said. A representative for SSE declined to comment.

Elliott, led by billionaire Paul Singer, has been pushing for a breakup of SSE, Bloomberg News reported in September. The activist hedge fund, which has been meeting privately with SSE officials and other major shareholders, sees value in separating the company’s renewable portfolio from its regulated grid business, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

