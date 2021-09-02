British tween earns almost $400K on NFT sales without a bank account By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
British tween earns almost $400K on NFT sales without a bank account

A 12-year-old boy from London reportedly earned nearly $400,000 by selling a series of nonfungible tokens (NFT) during the school holidays.

In an interview with Geo.tv, Benyamin Ahmed shared his excitement about being able to make money online by selling NFT artworks “without having a bank account.” Ahmed’s artwork caught attention on Twitter (NYSE:) and eventually went viral.