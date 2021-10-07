British shares rebound on mining, travel stocks boost

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 jumped on Thursday, led by gains in travel and heavyweight mining stocks, while recruitment firm Robert Walters rose sharply on strong profit forecasts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1% by 0705 GMT, with miners Glencore, Anglo-American and Rio Tinto among the top boosts. Miners added 1.8%, tracking higher metal prices.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.5% after saying it expects significant cash boost in third-quarter revenue due to soaring gas and power prices.