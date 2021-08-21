Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

British scientists have found that high temperatures can adversely affect the flight of bumblebees. However, the effect of global warming on temperate populations can be positive. An article on the new research was published in the journal Functional Ecology.

Many pollinators – including bees and bumblebees – are considered endangered species in the event of an impending climate catastrophe. Like most flying insects, air temperature affects bumblebees’ body temperature, which in turn affects flight activity. Scientists from the Royal University of London, in order to determine the temperature range acceptable for the flight of bumblebees Bombus terrestris, mounted insects of different sizes on a “carousel” and measured their speed and distance traveled at different temperatures – from 12 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The power curve drawn from these data shows that at the optimum temperature, which is 25–27 °C for them, bumblebees can fly for about three kilometers. However, the average flight time decreased to one kilometer when the temperature rose to 35 °C. At a temperature of ten degrees Celsius, bumblebees covered a distance of only 300 meters. During the experiment, however, they could not fly even a hundred meters at temperatures below 15 degrees. However, this only applies to older individuals.

According to scientists, global warming may have a positive effect on temperate bumblebees, which will force them to pollinate more. However, for those living in lower latitudes, the consequences can be extremely dangerous, the scientists emphasize.