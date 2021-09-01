British mid-caps hit record high ahead of factory activity data

Article content UK shares rose on Wednesday, with mid-caps scaling a fresh high, on the back of gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited August factory activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7%, with spirits maker Diageo Plc and banks providing the biggest boosts, up 1.5% and 1.1% respectively. Oil heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell advanced 1.1% and 1.2% respectively, tracking gains in crude prices.

Article content Industrial and aero stocks added 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%, powered by a 6% jump in Tyman Plc that sent it to the top of the index after Berenberg upgraded the construction materials supplier’s stock to “buy” from “hold.” Asian shares recovered from earlier losses even as data in several markets suggested a slowdown in global economic growth. “Corporate results are strong, but the COVID crisis is not over,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, adding the Delta variant, global inflation spikes, and worsening chip and other material shortages would at some point affect businesses. “But the markets are on path for more gains. Nobody can tell how healthy the actual trend is, where it will end, or how it will end… but for now, the overall market holds on to its gains and no one dares saying ‘the king is naked’.”