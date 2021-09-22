British export finance agency aims for net zero emissions by 2050

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s export credit agency said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its investments by 2050 and increase its support for green exports.

UK Export Finance’s (UKEF) move follows a commitment in April to end support for fossil fuel projects overseas and ahead of Britain hosting global talks on climate change.

It also follows criticism from campaigners that state-backed groups are not doing enough to overhaul their lending.

UKEF has a capacity of 50 billion pounds to support exports through loans, insurance and guarantees, and said it would be carbon neutral on a net basis by mid-century, in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement on climate.