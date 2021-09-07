British Energy Suppliers Go Out of Business as Prices Surge

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Small energy suppliers in the U.K. are going out of business as natural gas and power prices reach record highs across Europe.

The gas and electricity suppliers Pfp Energy and Moneyplus Energy will have their 94,000 customers transferred to a new supplier, U.K. energy regulator Ofgem said in a statement Tuesday. They follow Hub Energy, another power provider that announced last month that it was exiting the market.

Smaller domestic energy suppliers may have limited capability to hedge power and gas prices, leaving them vulnerable when prices suddenly increase. That means they may end up selling to customers at lower prices than they have to pay in the market.